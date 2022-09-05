Young Belgian Catholics contest synodal survey

A group of young Belgian Catholics have written an open letter to the Apostolic Nuncio protesting the national synthesis of the synodal process in Belgium, saying it goes too far in questioning the “magisterium of the Church”.

More than 200 young traditional-minded Belgians (aged 15-42) signed the letter saying certain issues, such as the ordination of women, go way too far and are against Church teaching.

“Calls are coming from all sides to open ordained ministry to women and married people,” says one of the concluding lines in the national synthesis, published on July 6.

The document’s drafters say that it reflects the views of 2,000 to 4,000 people who participated in the synodal consultations.

However, the young Belgian Catholics argue there is “a discrepancy between some of the demands made in the synthesis and the reality” they are living.

The Belgian synthesis has “saddened” these young people by mentioning the possible ordination of women.

“St John Paul II spoke out on the issue and explained that the Church did not have the power to ordain women, that it would never have it, and that this reality applied to all Catholics at all times,” they point out.

“To question these statements is to question the Church’s magisterium (and by extension, adherence to dogma), which we believe is extremely dangerous in a world where we already lack clear guidelines,” they say.

They say this concept is “far too contemporary and worldly”. The group added that this “is found in some comments of the synthesis, while in the Church we should be in a logic of service”.

The letter from the young Belgian Catholics comes when, in many countries, very few people in the 25-to 40-year-old category took part in the diocesan phase of the synodal process.

The Vatican was alarmed and sought to correct the situation by launching a digital questionnaire aimed at the new, very connected generations.

“Many of us have been involved in this synod, others regret not having been present enough,” write the young Belgian petitioners who present themselves as “the future of the Catholic Church in (their) country”.

