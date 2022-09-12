Cambodia rejects ‘organ harvesting’ allegations

The Cambodian government has rejected allegations made in Hong Kong and Taiwan that human traffickers had lured victims into this country for “organ harvesting” and the sale of body parts for transplants on the black market.

“Up until now, there has not been a single case of a human trafficking organisation harvesting organs from their victims to be sold,” Chou Bun Eng, the permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, said in dismissing the allegations.

“These stories are all fabricated,” Chou Bun Eng said.

She said the allegations that “some human trafficking organisations in Cambodia are committing organ harvesting” were made by a Hong Kong official and a Taiwanese journalist, which she added were “not new”.

Videos of organ harvesting, widely dismissed as fake, have also been circulated online.

News category: News Shorts, World.