Update on those stolen organ pipes

A church in Memphis with a rich history is rejoicing after the recovery of its stolen organ pipes. Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, the stolen truck and many of the 90-year-old organ pipes had been successfully located. Furthermore, a tip received through CrimeStoppers led the police to a nearby van, resulting in the recovery of even more stolen items.

Scott Walters, the Rector at Calvary Episcopal Church, expressed his astonishment and gratitude, stating that they had almost given up hope. He said that even though they were people of faith, they had been on the verge of accepting their loss.

We are grateful beyond words," he shared. "We do not seek revenge, but rather, to move forward and heal."

