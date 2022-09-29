Christian GP who offers to pray with patients settles disciplinary case with NHS

A Christian GP who offers to pray with his patients has settled a case with the NHS after they tried to impose disciplinary measures on him.

Dr Richard Scott, a GP for 35 years who practices at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent, was set to contest a ruling by the NHS in a hearing at Ashford Tribunal Centre this week.

But his planned appeal did not go ahead on Monday after the case was settled.

The 62-year-old has previously said he refused to undergo a three-day “maintaining professional boundaries” course and said health bosses were trying to “humiliate” him.

In 2019, the National Secular Society complained that an anonymous patient “felt discomfort at the use of prayer” by Dr Scott during a visit to the GP.

