NSW to appoint school behaviour advisor

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns says the best way to improve school students’ behaviour is a “blanket ban” on mobile phones, after the premier announced plans to appoint a specialist to advise on dealing with poor conduct.

Dominic Perrottet said a chief behaviour adviser – a new NSW Department of Education role – would provide guidance to state, independent and Catholic schools.

The adviser will help NSW schools manage difficult student behaviour exacerbated by learning disruption caused by COVID-19.

The expert will reportedly use latest evidence-based practices to develop guidelines and advise parents and carers on ways to back up behavioural approaches taken at school.

“This is all about driving educational outcomes, so our kids get the best start in life,” Mr Perrottet told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

