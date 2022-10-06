Holiness defeats secularism Nuncio tells theologians

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa has encouraged staff and students of Te Kupenga- Catholic Theological College to continue strengthening faith through education as a means to defeat secularism.

The nuncio met with the college’s staff and students on August 19, and presided over a college Mass which celebrated the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady.

“We should never forget to focus our heart and mind on our vocation to holiness – a vocation inviting us to willingly and sincerely avoid sin and avoid all the ideologies that, today more than ever before, are leading our society to justify what is wrong and to demonise what is right,” Rugambwa said in his homily. Read more

