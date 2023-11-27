“Joyous news” – Apostolic Nuncio beginning rehab

The New Zealand catholic Bishops’ Conference has announced what it describes as “joyous news”.

Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, our Apostolic Nuncio, has been moved to Kenepuru Hospital from Wellington Hospital to begin his rehabilitation proper, following the stroke he suffered last month.

Because of the intense rehab work Archbishop Novatus is doing, we have been asked to say that visits are not advisable for the moment. Thank you for keeping Archbishop Novatus in your prayers.

Article supplied

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.