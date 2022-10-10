German Synod and Nazism: Cardinal Koch apologises

Cardinal Kurt Koch, a top Vatican official, has met with one of Germany’s leading Catholic bishops and has “apologised” to “all those who felt offended” by a parallel he recently drew between the methods used by the country’s Synodal Path and the theories of a historic pro-Nazi Lutheran group.

The closed-door meeting between the Swiss cardinal and Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), took place on Wednesday in Rome, according to a DBK communique.

The encounter between the two prelates was meant to put an end to a controversy that erupted on September 29 when the conservative German weekly Tagespost published an interview with the 72-year-old cardinal.

