Former Arlington director of child protection office acquitted on sexual battery charge

The Diocese of Arlington, Virginia’s former director for the Office of Child Protection, Father Terry Specht, was found not guilty Oct 5 of aggravated sexual battery.

Specht was indicted in December 2021 on two charges related to child sexual abuse. One of those charges was dropped during court proceedings.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington issued a statement after the priest’s acquittal. “While Father Specht was found not guilty, I nevertheless convey my heartfelt and sincere sorrow to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse,” Burbidge said.

“The Diocese of Arlington continues to offer whatever counselling or pastoral support we can to help them manage their pain and suffering,” he added.

News category: News Shorts, World.