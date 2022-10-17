  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

New Bishop’s mother may be a saint

Monday, October 17th, 2022

Pope Francis has appointed Father José María Avendaño Perea as auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Getafe. Spain.

The diocesan phase of the cause for the beatification of his mother Jorja Perea, was opened  in July  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,