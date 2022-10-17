New Bishop’s mother may be a saint

The Andrew Thorburn case is “far more concerning” than Israel Folau or other high-profile cases, according to the principal lawyer of Australia’s only religious freedom law firm. John Steenhof, (pictured) who heads the Human Rights Law Alliance, said that in Read more
Living alongside other religions might appear to be far from the issues we are discussing now in terms of synodality. However, if we do not keep in mind that we share this planet with many faiths, then we might just Read more
As the supreme governor of the Church of England, King Charles III is expected to continue his mother’s friendship and esteem for the Catholic Church, but it will form just part of his broad interest in all Christian denominations, other Read more
While attending a Holy See press conference about nine or ten years ago, I pointed out to the officials who were unveiling a new document that a number of things in the text did not appear to be in line Read more