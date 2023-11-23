Pope Francis appoints coadjutor to French diocese where ordinations were halted

Pope Francis has appointed a coadjutor bishop to a French diocese whose priestly ordinations were suspended by the Vatican in 2022 following a “fraternal visit.”

Bishop François Touvet of Châlons will serve alongside the current bishop of Fréjus-Toulon, the 71-year-old Dominique Rey. Touvet will automatically succeed Rey upon his resignation after he reaches age 75.

The diocese said Touvet had been given “special powers” in the government of the diocese, namely, seminary and priest formation, financial administration, management of the clergy, and support of religious communities.

The diocese will welcome its new coadjutor bishop at a Mass at Notre-Dame-de-la-Seds Cathedral in Toulon on Dec 10.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.