Fred Hollows Foundation steps in to help critical PNG eye clinic

A critical eye clinic in Papua New Guinea can now undertake operations without the worry of power cuts after assistance from the Fred Hollows Foundation in New Zealand.

Fred Hollows has set up a solar energy system at the Madang Eye Clinic involving 160 photovoltaic panels and six batteries all running from a 20-foot shipping container.

The panels have been placed on the clinic’s roof and the PNG country manager for Fred Hollows Lucinda Gulluman-Kisip said they have now been able to replace the service provided by PNG’s national power grid.

She said power outages are a common service feature from the national grid.

The Fred Hollows Foundation has thanked the Australian NGO Cooperation Program, the Pacific Development and Conservation Trust, and the many New Zealanders who donate to it for providing the support to get the solar power system up and running.

