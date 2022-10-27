Death announced of Archbishop Patrick Coveney, former Nuncio to New Zealand

The death of Archbishop-emeritus Patrick Coveney has been announced by the Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Fintan Gavin.

Archbishop Coveney served as Papal Nuncio in New Zealand and Greece before his retirement.

Since his retirement as Apostolic Nuncio to Greece in 2009, Archbishop Coveney had resided in Crosshaven Parish in the Diocese of Cork and Ross.

Archbishop Coveney was born in 1934 and is a native of Tracton Abbey Parish. In 1959, in Rome, he was ordained as a priest of the Diocese of Cork and Ross. His first pastoral appointment was in Kidlington, Archdiocese of Birmingham, for one year before joining the staff of Saint Finbarr’s Seminary, Farranferris, Cork, from 1960 to 1966.

In 1966 Archbishop Coveney joined the Secretariat of State in the Vatican and then entered the Pontifical Ecclesial Academy in 1969. He served as Secretary to the Apostolic Nuncio in Argentina from 1972 -1976 after which he returned to Rome to re-join the Secretariat of State until 1982. He then moved to New Delhi until 1984 as counsellor to the Nunciature, and then to Khartoum in Sudan until 1985.

