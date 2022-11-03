More than 550 doctors fired by Myanmar junta for refusing to work in protest

The Myanmar junta’s Ministry of Health has fired 557 government-employed doctors who left their jobs to protest against the military government, revoking their licences at a time when medical professionals are in short supply, sources in the country’s medical community said on Tuesday, citing an official list.

The striking doctors joined other government workers in what has come to be known as a nationwide “Civil Disobedience Movement,” or CDM, refusing to do their jobs to take a stand against the military government that took power in a February 2021 coup.

A doctor who has been in hiding for more than a year after the junta issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of “incitement” told RFA that she and others on the list have no intention of ending their commitment to the anti-coup movement, regardless of the suspension of their licenses.

