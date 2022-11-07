Sinful sermon lands priest in hot water

An Irish Catholic priest has been reprimanded by his bishop for a sermon on sin, homosexuality, promiscuity, abortion and the ‘lunatic approach of transgenderism.

“We rarely hear about sin, but it’s rampant, it’s rampant.

“We see it in the promotion of abortion. .. in this lunatic approach of transgenderism,… in the promotion of sex between two men or two women. That is sinful. That is mortal sin. And people don’t seem to realise it. But it’s a fact, it’s a reality,” said Fr Seán Sheehy.

“What I’m saying is not what I invented, it is not what I came up with, [it] is what God is saying. And the day you die, you will find out that is the truth.

Sheeny says when he was talking to a woman recently, who told him her daughter handed her a condom.

“She said an HSE van was handing these things out in Tralee. And I said my gracious me, that is promoting promiscuity.”

A number of people walked out.

Undeterred, Sheehy said: “And to those of you who happen to be leaving today, God help you, and that is all I have to say to you.”

Apologising for the priest, Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry said Sheehy’s comments had caused “deep upset and hurt”.

“The views expressed do not represent the Christian position.

“The homily at a regular weekend parish mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms,” said Browne.

Undeterred, during the week, Sheehy was a guest on Ireland radio station, where he repeated his claims that the bishop was “muzzling the truth in order to appease people”.

He also pointed the finger at some of Ireland’s politicians.

Not everyone is appalled, though.

In Crisis Magazine, Cole Kinder asks how Ireland can be considered Catholic if these traditional teachings are not upheld.

Sheehy’s homily is very inclusive— it is calling all people to repent, wrote Kinder.

“How can you say Ireland is Catholic if those following its core tenets are considered controversial?

“And it gets worse.

“Not only is Ireland barely a Catholic nation anymore in its laws and actions, but the freedom to be Catholic is under attack, with many bishops completely complicit in the persecution.

“It feels like a story out of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Church.

“A bishop, yes, the person who is actually an apostolic successor, has apologised for the homily not being Christian!

Kinder’s perspective was not endorsed by the Association of Catholic Priests who have called on Sheehy to be banned from celebrating the sacraments.

Cork parish priest Fr Tim Hazelwood says “the majority of priests are absolutely appalled” by what Sheehy said in his homily, as well as his subsequent comments about politicians going to hell.

“He puts himself in the position of God to make judgments,” said Hazelwood.

He thinks Sheehy’s s celebret should be removed, saying that if he didn’t have a celebret he wouldn’t be able to repeat the performance.

A celebret is a letter of permission from his bishop allowing a priest to celebrate the sacraments and preach.

