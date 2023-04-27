A professor at a Catholic seminary in Louisiana lost his job after discovering he had gone on social media to offer his services as a pilot to women wishing to travel to states where abortion is legal.

Greg Williams, a former Greek and Latin professor at St. Joseph Seminary College, posted on his Facebook account just days following the overturning of Roe v. Wade that he would be available to fly women across state lines.

After he got his pilot license in 2009, The Guardian reported, Williams began volunteering for the Louisiana-based Pilots for Patients, a nonprofit that offers free flights for patients to travel to locations for medical treatments not otherwise available in their area.

Pilots for Patients told CNA on April 24 that the charity had nothing to do with Williams’ proposal to transport women out-of-state and that the pilot made the offer on his own. Read more

