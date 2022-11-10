Faith by podcast

A new podcast, “Catechism in a Year“, is set to launch on 1 January, 2023.

Father Mike Schmitz who hosted the very popular “Bible in a Year” podcase says that with “Catechism in a Year” he hopes that people “will not only grow in information but real transformation” through the new podcast.

Schmitz says he hopes the podcasts are going to go one step further in forming people.

“What we want to do is to make it accessible for the common person — to break down some of these ideas that are kind of ‘woah, I’ve never heard that word before’ and break it down into, OK, how does this play out in your family, with your children, with your finances, with your emotions, in your parish?”

Catechism in a Year will be presented in daily episodes (365 total) and will range from 15 to 20 minutes.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church” is divided into four pillars: faith, liturgy/sacraments, life in Christ, and prayer and just as The Catechism of the Catholic Church is divided into four parts, the Catechism in a Year podcast will be divided into four parts featuring four different guests.

With a global audience of 1.5 million Catholics and non-Catholics, the previous effort, “Bible in a Year” podcast shows audiences are ready and open to hear more.

“Bible in a Year” is the no. 1 podcast in Religion and Spirituality on Apple Podcasts.

