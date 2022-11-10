Catholic nuns lose religious battle against Pennsylvania pipeline

Catholic nuns who cited a Pope Francis climate-change encyclical to claim a natural gas pipeline on their property violates their religious beliefs waited too long to raise those concerns, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday rejecting their request for compensation.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ sisters claimed the pipeline built on their property in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, by defendant Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co LLC defiles God’s creation by accelerating global warming and climate change, and thus violated their rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.