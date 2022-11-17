Cell phone ban: No bullying, better social interactions

An Ashburton school is calling it quits on student cellphone use.

From next year, Ashburton College’s students won’t be able to use them during school hours. Or see them. At all. Not even at lunchtime.

Principal Ross Preece (pictured) says the Board has approved the new policy will address a number of concerns, including bullying.

Others include ensuring a better learning environment and reducing the amount of harmful content distributed through social media.

Parents and caregivers were informed of the new policy last week.

“If a phone is seen by a staff member, it will be confiscated”, Preece has told parents.

“Refusal to hand over the phone will become a pastoral matter. Year 13 students will be allowed discreet use of cell phones.

“Our aim is to enhance both the social and academic curriculum.”

Research

Preece says the Board chose to wait and consider evidence about the impact of cellphone use on student learning and ability to relate to others before banning their use.

The school therefore set about gathering evidence that found the phones are distracting and can impact students’ ability to focus, which can have a negative effect on achievement rates.

Social interactions

Cellphones also negatively impact students’ social interactions, Ashburton College found.

At present, Preece says staff see large numbers of students sitting at breaks and staring at their screens.

“Conversations are required in order to work together, to connect and collaborate. The ability to relate and engage positively with others also plays an important role in enhancing the culture of our school.”

Bullying

A large portion of student bullying occurred on social media platforms, according to Preece.

The school has little jurisdiction over this due to privacy laws, he says.

“It’s a real challenge for schools to deal with the influence of social media. Particularly when parents give their children unfettered access.”

When it comes to bullying, if it happens at school, we can deal with it, he says.

“But the vast majority of stuff is online; it’s actually quite rare to have a physical encounter … most of the damage is done via social media.”

Preece emphasises Ashburton College is working to develop learners who are engaged in learning for life, collaborative, connected and creative.

This means providing an environment where students are encouraged to develop these skills, attitudes and attributes, he says.

