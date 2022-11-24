Pro-life facility attacks make up 70% of FBI’s abortion-related cases

About 70% of the FBI’s abortion-related cases since the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson involve attacks and threats against pro-life facilities, according to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

Mr Wray insisted in Thursday testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the bureau has treated violence against pro-life and pro-choice organizations equally while disclosing that anti-abortion groups have been the primary targets of post-Dobbs violence.

Citing the 70% figure, he said, “we have quite a number of investigations as we speak into attacks or threats against pregnancy resource centres, faith-based organizations, and other pro-life organizations.”

“We’re going after that through that through our joint terrorism task forces, through our criminal authorities, FACE [Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances] Act, and things like that,” Wray continued. Read more

