A group tracking antisemitism in Germany said that it documented a drastic increase in antisemitic incidents in the country in the month after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7.

The RIAS group said it recorded 994 incidents, which is an average of 29 incidents per day and an increase of 320% compared to the same period in 2022. The group looked at incidents from Oct 7 to Nov 9.

Among the 994 antisemitic incidents, there were three cases of extreme violence, 29 attacks, targeted damage to 72 properties, 32 threats, four mass mailings and 854 cases of offensive behaviour.

Many Jews in Germany experienced antisemitic incidents in their everyday lives, and even those who weren’t exposed to any antisemitic incidents reported feelings of insecurity and fear, said RIAS.

