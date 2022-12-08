North Korea executes teens for distributing foreign films

Terrified residents expressed grave shock as North Korean authorities publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad including two who allegedly watched and distributed South Korean movies, says a report.

A third teenager was accused of murdering his stepmother, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec 2 quoting witnesses.

The officials in the ultra-communist pariah state have claimed that the crimes committed by teens aged around 16 or 17 were “equally evil” and forced the shocked residents of Hyesen city near the border with China to watch the executions.

“They said, ‘Those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty–death,’” said a local resident.

