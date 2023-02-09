Any new churches must hold at least 1,500

Fresno Diocese Bishop Joseph V. Brennan says that any new church built in the Fresno Diocese must hold at least 1,500 people.

Brennan was speaking in front of a packed house at the dedication of North America’s largest Catholic parish church – St. Charles Borromeo. The mega church has seating for 3,200 people.

“We’re hoping that this becomes an example, if not a model, for the church in the States,” said Brennan.

St. Charles Borromeo parish in Visalai consolidates different parishes and includes four worship sites.

Read more Watch video

News category: Odd Spot.