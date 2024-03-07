King Charles III is ill: Camilla takes over role in church service

On Maundy Thursday, Queen Camilla will take over the distribution of the so-called Maundy money for her husband and King Charles III, who is suffering from cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced this on Monday evening. The associated service will occur in Worcester Cathedral in the west of England.

Charles has continued this tradition of his mother, Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

Selected people, all of whom are of retirement age and chosen by their diocese, receive the “Maundy Thursday money” from the monarch as a sign of recognition for their service to the church and the community.

The “Maundy money” is similar to the Catholic custom of the Pope or Catholic priests washing people’s feet on Maundy Thursday in remembrance of the Last Supper.

Maundy Thursday falls on March 28th this year.

