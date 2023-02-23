South Korean Church records decline in priestly vocation

Church officials in South Korea have asked for research and education plans as Catholics in the country experience a drop in priestly ordinations amid decreasing birth rate and religiosity.

The number of newly ordained priests dropped to 87 in 2023 from 131 in 2011, a decrease of 35 percent, according to the Statistics of the Catholic Church in Korea.

This year, the Jeonju Diocese had no priestly ordination as there was no candidate. The number of priests ordained in the diocese had dropped from six in 2011 to two in 2021.

The Diocese of Daejeon ordained three new priests this year, compared to 19 in 2011 and five in 2016, the data shows.

Although some dioceses saw a slight increase in priestly ordinations, the overall trend shows a decline.

