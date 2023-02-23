Surprising number of Americans would screen embryos for intellectual aptitude, survey says

A significant minority of Americans would favour genetic screening of embryos simply to boost their child’s chance to attend an elite university, a new survey indicates.

Several bioethics experts and economists designed the survey to explore public opinion about in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and the hypothetical genetic testing of embryos before they are implanted in the womb.

The survey asked respondents whether they would test and edit an embryo’s genes to increase the chances the conceived child would grow up to attend an extremely competitive college.

The results were published in the Feb 9 issue of Science magazine under the title “Public views on polygenic screening of embryos.” Michelle N Meyer, a professor of bioethics with the Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System, was the corresponding author.

