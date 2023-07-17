The market researcher CID Gallup of Costa Rica has, in a new survey, listed the Catholic Church in Nicaragua as the most credible institution in that country despite being subjected to harassment and persecution by the Daniel Ortega regime.

The survey commissioned by the Nicaraguan media outlet Confidencial showed that 48% of respondents consider the Catholic Church to be the most credible institution in the country. The Ortega dictatorship has a credibility of 26%. The survey showed that 61% disapproved of the Ortega regime, 29% approved, and 10% didn’t know or did not respond.

The survey also revealed that 56% responded that corruption has increased in the past six months, while 23% believe it is unchanged and 13% that it has decreased.

News category: News Shorts, World.