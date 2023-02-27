Record intake at Sydney seminary

The Seminary of the Good Shepherd in Sydney has broken a record, with 17 men joining this year’s intake, the largest number in the history of the Homebush seminary.

The last time so many men entered a seminary in Sydney was 40 years ago when 17 entered Good Shepherd’s predecessor seminary, St Patrick’s College at Manly.

Among the 2023 intake, five have come from overseas. The admission of overseas seminarians is not unprecedented, but the proportion of those born in Australia – baptised either as Roman or Eastern Catholics – certainly is.

Another first is the number of new seminarians from Australia’s Eastern eparchies. Good Shepherd has never seen five signing up to undertake priestly formation from the Maronite Catholic Eparchy, the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy, and the Syro-Malabar Eparchy.

Sydney’s Archbishop, Anthony Fisher OP, said the willingness of young men to consider entering Holy Orders is a sign that there is much hope for the future of the Church in Australia.

“We are very excited to have the 11 first years and six who have received some prior formation elsewhere, making a total of 17 new admissions this year,” Fisher said.

17 new workers for the Lord

Seminary Rector Fr Michael de Stoop said it has been a blessing to see 17 new workers for the vineyard of the Lord and His Church.

The group of new seminarians is composed of individuals between the ages of 22 and 41. They come from the dioceses of Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra-Goulburn, Armidale and Hobart. Two individuals from Uganda are also part of the group.

Their educational backgrounds are diverse, ranging from medicine, engineering, optometry, philosophy, theology and teaching. Despite their different backgrounds, they share a common desire to serve the church’s mission through teaching, sanctifying and providing pastoral care.

Answering God’s call and dedicating their lives to the work of the church offers a true sense of freedom and a strong sense of inner peace, according to seminarians and clergy.

Sources

Catholic Weekly

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.