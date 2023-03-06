Death of postulant nun ruled suicide

The death of a candidate nun of the Sisters of Providence of the Institute of Charity in India has been ruled a suicide and shocked the community.

Anna Poorani, a 27-year-old postulant candidate from Tamil Nadu, was found hanging in her room in the congregation’s house in Vettuthara near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, on 27 February.

Poorani left a note in her native Tamil language, in which she took responsibility for her actions and sought pardon from her mother.

However, whether she was referring to her biological mother or her superior is unclear.

Sister Mary Helen Sebastian, the provincial superior of the congregation, said that the note also stated that Poorani could not lead a genuine life on this earth and was going to Jesus.

Community deeply saddened

Father Maria Dominic Zacharias, a parish priest, told UCA News that Poorani was suffering from depression and that nobody could have imagined she would take such an extreme step.

He also ruled out any foul play and said that the body was removed from the ceiling fan in the presence of family members to avoid any confusion.

The incident has deeply saddened the community.

Poorani had joined the Italian-based congregation three years ago and had gone to Andhra Pradesh for training. She then returned to Kerala in January.

At least 20 nuns, including novices, have committed suicide in Kerala state since 1987.

The incident highlights the issue of mental health and the need for support for those in religious communities.

It also raises questions about the pressures and challenges faced by young women who choose to become nuns.

The Sisters of Providence of the Institute of Charity have expressed their condolences and assured they would support their members and candidates during these difficult times.

The community is mourning as they remember Poorani and her commitment to religious life.

They hope that her tragic death will bring attention to the need for mental health support and will lead to more conversations about the challenges faced by those in religious communities.

Where to find help and support:

Shine (domestic violence) – 0508 744 633

Women’s Refuge – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE)

Need to Talk? – Call or text 1737

What’s Up – 0800 WHATS UP (0800 942 8787)

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Depression Helpline – 0800 111 757

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Shakti Community Council – 0800 742 584

Sources

UCA News

Matters India

CathNews New Zealand

