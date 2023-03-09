During his ten years as pontiff, Pope Francis has made Americans on both sides of the political aisle uncomfortable, according to Cardinal Wilton Gregory.

Gregory (pictured), the archbishop of Washington DC, spoke at an event hosted by Georgetown University’s Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life.

He noted that the pope’s emphasis on caring for those on the peripheries and the environment had challenged American political ideologies.

Cardinal Gregory stated, “Francis makes it possible for us to say, if you really want to be adaptable, you’ve got to embrace the whole church’s social teaching”.

“So, you can’t be comfortable with just the pro-life banner; you can’t be comfortable with just the progressive social (issues) — you’ve got to have them all.”

Gregory also acknowledged the heightened political polarisation in the United States, saying that the country must urgently address its associated challenges.

However, he stressed the importance of speaking to each other with civility, honesty and charity, and approaching complex issues with reverential deference to the truth.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville, Texas, praised Pope Francis for “breaking down barriers” and encouraging the church to get out of its “bubble” to meet “those who are at the margins”.

Pimentel emphasised the importance of seeing the faces and hearing the stories of marginalised people to understand the pope’s message.

EJ Dionne, a columnist at The Washington Post and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, praised Pope Francis for challenging both progressive and conservative Catholics on issues related to social justice and abortion.

He said that the pope forces Catholics to think hard about their beliefs regarding church teaching and Catholic social thought.

Despite the discomfort that Pope Francis’ teachings may cause, Cardinal Gregory praised the pontiff for his accessible papacy and his ability to connect with people.

“It’s hard to dislike a person who likes you,” he said.

As Pope Francis prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of his pontificate, his message of caring for the marginalised and the environment continues to challenge American political ideologies and inspire Catholics worldwide.

Sources

UCA News

National Catholic Reporter

News category: World.