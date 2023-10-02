Always listen to the pope regardless of who he is, says Cardinal Christophe Pierre.

In an address the day before he was elevated to the College of Cardinals, Pierre says it is difficult for Catholics to claim allegiance to the pope while openly criticising the incumbent.

Pierre’s reminder always to listen to the Pope comes against the background of the Church in the US, which is said to be divided, and some of the country’s bishops are openly criticising Pope Francis.

While Pierre did not mention names, it is said his comments alluded to the controversial case of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who has accused Pope Francis of undermining the Deposit of Faith.

“The pope is not an idea.

“Some people say, ‘I am with the pope, but not with this one.’ And they are mistaken. The pope is a real person” declared Cardinal Pierre, Pope Francis’ ambassador to the United States.

He emphasised that when the Lord chose Peter, He chose an individual, not an abstract concept, to build His church upon.

Pope understands the US church “very well”

Pierre, originally from France, has been a seasoned Vatican diplomat and was appointed as the apostolic nuncio to the United States by Pope Francis in 2016. His mission has largely focused on encouraging the US hierarchy to embrace Pope Francis’ reforms and revitalise the Synod of Bishops.

Critics have claimed Pope Francis doesn’t fully understand the Catholic Church in the United States due to his Latin American background. However, Pierre countered, stating “My experience is that Pope Francis understands very well the US church.

“It’s good that we have a pope that makes provocations, because this is a real pope,” he added.

Despite occasional tensions between Pope Francis and the US episcopacy, Cardinal Pierre urged a spirit of dialogue and unity, emphasising that “the pope is the pope, and bishops should always listen to the pope.”

Pierre advised those who struggle to embrace the pope’s priorities, saying “If the pope says something, don’t criticise him. Make an examination of conscience.”

21 new Cardinals

On Saturday, Francis elevated 21 new prelates from 15 countries.

In adding them to the College of Cardinals Francis said they should resemble a symphony orchestra: diverse and with a wide range of contributions, but always working toward harmony.

“A symphony thrives on the skilful composition of the timbres of different instruments: each one makes its contribution, sometimes alone, sometimes united with someone else, sometimes with the whole ensemble,” said Francis at the ceremony.

“Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable. However, each sound must contribute to the common design.”

