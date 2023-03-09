Housekeeper’s husband confesses to bishop’s murder

Carlos Medina, the husband of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell’s housekeeper, has admitted to murdering the bishop, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“He admitted that he had done the killing and we believe we recovered the weapon that they were using, and we have other evidence from the bed, certain things that indicate that they were in the place where the killing occurred,” Gascón said in Spanish, translated here by CNA.

Additionally, Gascón revealed that O’Connell had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

In a press conference earlier this week, it was reported that when O’Connell was found he had sustained “at least” one gunshot wound to his upper body while in his bedroom, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Sheriff Robert Luna said.

