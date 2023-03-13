Next steps for Wairoa’s little Catholic chapel

One of Cyclone Gabrielle’s many casualties was a beautiful little Catholic chapel on the north side of Wairoa’s town bridge.

Like many places in Wairoa’s North Clyde area, St Therese’s was swamped.

Silt got into everything and did its worst.

The same happened at the marae next door – and to numerous homes and properties.

Everything may have been under water and silt or swept into the river, but people were wonderfully helpful, Br Denis O’Brien SM (pictured) says.

Individuals, families, the Council and businesses pulled together. It really helped.

“There wouldn’t usually be so many around to help during the working week, but big local employers QRS (the Council-owned Quality Roading and Services) closed its operations and gave staff a chance to help themselves and others.

Their help was desperately needed. Over 100 North Clyde families had their homes flooded. Most weren’t insured. Many others in the valleys around them weren’t either.

Memories of the flood’s suddenness and speed continue to amaze O’Brien. His voice still sounds startled when he recalls how fast the water rose and the fence in front of the church was picked up and dumped across the road. A big piece out the front wire gate is still somewhere in the paddock.

The water and silt got into everything, even though the chapel doors and windows were shut, O’Brien says.

It’s been swept out now – by willing volunteers O’Brien can’t praise enough.

The wall cavities are probably holding on to a fair amount of silt though. It’ll just have to stay there until the insurance company has decided what to do.

Volunteers have done a lot.

A Mormon family who used to live across the road from the church came back to help clean up St Therese’s (locally known as the marae chapel) and the adjacent marae complex.

They came straight away, O’Brien says.

Many others came too – the QRS workers and their big machinery, individuals and families worked and cleared and sorted.

Liam Greer, who is the Palmerston North Catholic diocese General Manager also paid a visit.

Just how much it will cost to right any ongoing concerns with the little Catholic chapel and what sort of insurance payout can be expected are questions for the future, he says.

At the time, Greer told CathNews he’s waiting for the builder’s and insurer’s reports.

Until he’s seen these, he can’t comment, he says.

Meantime, O’Brien says the parish is collecting money, as are various other local organisations. Just how it will be spent isn’t clear yet.

It will go where need is judged greatest; a group, including taiwhenua and the local council representatives will decide how to apportion it, O’Brien says.

The same will apply to funds the diocese raises.

The diocese is just waiting to be told where and how to distribute it, he explains.

The big question is where all the tradies are going to come from to do all the skilled work. Until various essential skilled jobs are done, families are squashing together.

