“Bangkok Document” urges active involvement addressing key issues

Churches in Asia synodal document calls people to address pressing issues in the region.

The “Bangkok Document” released by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) highlights refugees, migrants, indigenous peoples, climate change, family matters, women, and youth.

The 40-page document was presented by the federation’s leaders during an online ceremony on March 15, following their general conference in Bangkok last October.

The document will be presented during the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican next year.

Bishop Allwyn D’Silva, Auxiliary Bishop of Bombay and FABC 50 General Conference Adjunct Secretary, hosted an online event on Wednesday. “This document is going to make a difference to the Church of Asia,” he began, “and the Church of Asia can offer this document to the universal Church.”

The meeting drew Church leaders and delegates from approximately 29 countries, marking the federation’s golden jubilee. The Asian Continental Synod Assembly was held from 24-26 February after the gathering.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, president of the Federation, said the document highlights the Asian Church’s “journey together by responding to the call of ideality, reflecting on the various emerging realities confronting the Church in Asia, and envisioning new pathways for the future”.

The beginning of the journey

The former president of the Federation, Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay (pictured), added that the document is not a “finished product [but] the beginning of [the] journey” and should be approached as “a spiritual document”.

The “Bangkok Document” is divided into five parts based on the biblical narrative of the three Magi: journeying together, looking, discerning, offering gifts, and making new pathways. The document is expected to give a fuller expression and affirmation to FABC’s longstanding affirmation to triple-dialogue, particularly with religion, culture, and the poor of Asia.

The document aims to articulate the new directions that the Federation feels it is called to undertake in the wider dynamics of the life and mission of the Church in Asia.

The Asian Bishops “Bangkok Document” will be distributed throughout all dioceses and parishes in Asia and is open to further improvements, according to FABC officials. The continental synod’s report provides a roadmap for Asian churches to tackle issues that are prevalent in their societies and contribute to the wider Church.

Sources

UCA News

Vatican News

News category: World.