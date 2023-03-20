NY deacon gets 16 years for ‘enticing’ minors via Grindr

A deacon of the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he admitted to prosecutors that he engaged in sexual acts with minors he met on the hook-up app Grindr.

Rogelio Vega, 52, was sentenced on March 15, two years after he was arrested in an NYPD sting operation using Grindr.

Vega, who previously served in the Brooklyn diocese’s parish of St Sebastian, Woodside, pled guilty last September to three counts of “enticing a minor” to engage in sexual acts with him.

Reading the sentence in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday, the judge noted the “especially complex” nature of the case. However, he said that deterring the sexual exploitation of minors is “one of the most important, most essential tasks of the criminal justice system.”

News category: News Shorts, World.