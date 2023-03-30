  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Photograph of Pope Francis in white puffer jacket goes viral

Thursday, March 30th, 2023

Recently a photo of Pope Francis looking dapper in a white puffer jacket went mega-viral on social media. But there was just one problem: The image was not real. It was made using an AI art tool.

The image’s creator has shared the story of how he generated the photograph that fooled the world. Read more

