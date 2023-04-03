Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome last week with a respiratory infection. Yet according to the internet, the entire incident could’ve been avoided had he worn the AI-generated puffer coat that took the digital world by storm last week.

With the Pope’s illness happening shortly after the image was posted online, internet users quipped that the two events had to be linked.

“Look, I’m not saying that the pope wouldn’t be sick with a respiratory infection if he were actually wearing the puffy jacket, but the timing certainly is suspicious,” said one commenter.

Whether the Pope will ultimately decide to appease the internet by purchasing a white puffer coat remains to be seen. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.