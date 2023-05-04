Oral sex linked to surge in throat cancer cases

According to a recent study, oral sex has been linked to a surge in throat cancer cases, with experts saying human papillomavirus (HPV) is primarily responsible for this increase.

The study claims this has led to a rise in a particular type of throat cancer known as oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the area of the tonsils and back of the throat.

Dr Hisham Mehanna from the University of Birmingham in the UK explains that people who engage in oral sex with multiple partners are almost nine times more likely to develop this cancer.

In an article for The Conversation, Dr Mehanna stated, “Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the West, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic.”

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus, and the primary risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer is the number of lifetime sexual partners, and especially oral sex.

In the UK, 80% of adults reported practising oral sex at some point in their lives, according to Dr Mehanna.

Medical experts have identified HPV infection as the most significant risk factor for developing the disease, surpassing smoking, alcohol consumption and an unhealthy diet.

The virus can cause an HPV infection at the back of the throat or near the tonsils, which may lead to cancer. These infections usually go away on their own but, in some cases, they can persist and cause cancer.

The study revealed that HPV is a common virus that spreads through vaginal, anal and oral sex with someone already infected.

The good news is that there is an HPV vaccine available that is more than 80% effective and is widely available in developed countries.

However, according to recent government data, in England, only 67.3% of girls complete a two-dose HPV schedule by Year 9, while only 62.4% of boys receive double vaccination.

Throat cancer diagnoses are on the rise in the UK, with around 8,300 people diagnosed yearly. This makes it the most common cancer after cervical cancer.

More than two-thirds of cases develop in adults over the age of 55, and only 1 in 8 cases occur in people younger than 50.

Sources

Independent

New York Post

New Zealand Herald

News category: World.