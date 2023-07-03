Blankets 4 Kids a huge success

The Rotary Club of Howick’s Blankets 4 Kids 4 Winter annual appeal has highlighted once again the generosity of the Howick community.

Despite the community having already responded generously to those impacted by flooding in January and Cyclone Gabrielle, the babies and children in the wider community will again benefit from that same spirit of caring and generosity.

“From knitters at home, knitting groups, and local businesses, all demonstrated that people really care,” Howick Rotary Club president Madeleine East said.

“Many, who did not have excess, nevertheless purchased new blankets for the appeal in May.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.