Visa problems hit some World Youth Day pilgrims

Some pilgrims are facing visa difficulties which could shatter their dreams of being part of World Youth Day 2023.

Often dubbed the “Olympics of the Catholic Church,” World Youth Day (WYD) is a massive gathering of young people from around the globe. This year’s event will be held next week in Lisbon, Portugal.

For some young people however, being granted a visa to enter the host country is difficult – or even impossible. It depends on where they come from.

Whenever the event is staged in an affluent venue, there are often difficulties in granting visas to participants from developing nations.

Crux Now says this is out of concern that some will remain behind and become undocumented workers and residents.

Visa concerns

Catholic Church officials in India have asked the Portuguese government for help. They want them to step in to help with granting travel visas for young Indians planning to attend WYD. Almost 1,000 Indians are hoping to take part in the event.

The Philippines bishops’ conference has also sought help. It recently appealed to foreign embassies to reverse decisions to deny visa to 50 Filipinos hoping to attend WYD in Portugal.

The Union of Catholic Asian News says Portuguese authorities have denied visas to young Catholics from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Visa requirements

Just what people are expected to provide to be granted a visa varies.

In many cases, applications include an interview with embassy officials. In some parts of the world, applicants say they haven’t been called for the interview, despite their repeated requests.

In Bangladesh, a Church official says young Catholics have been denied visas to WYD. – even when they meet all the requirements demanded of them.

These include proving they can cover their expenses, providing evidence of their return ticket to Bangladesh and health insurance coverage.

Indian participants face similar difficulties.

Father Chetan Machado from the National Youth Commission for the Indian Catholic Bishops Conference says hundreds of pilgrims may miss out.

“We are facing a lot of issues and many rejections this time. We are not even sure whether all registered will get a visa to travel.

“They look for a guarantee that the visitors will return home” from a third party willing to assume the risk. That’s very difficult to get,” Machado says.

There are 900 registered participants from India. Of these, the bishops’ conference is sponsoring 250. Not all young people who take part in the event however are formally registered, so the tally could be higher.

“All pilgrims were expected fill in the registration form and get the recommendation letter from the local bishop on the diocesan letterhead along with signature and seal,” Machado says.

Additional protocols require under 18-year old delegates to be entrusted to an adult and have their parents’ or legal guardians’ written permission.

“There’s a lot of documentation required to register and get the visa.”

Expediting the visas

Machado says Indian Church officials have asked the Portuguese embassy for an expedited visa approval process.

He says they hope at least 80 percent of Indian delegates can make the trip.

Source

News category: World.