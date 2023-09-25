Pride service in LGBTQ+ Church stirs up a hullabaloo

Dallas is the home to the world’s largest LGBTQ-friendly church, the Cathedral of Hope, which has 4,000 members. Last Sunday, Regent Empress Penny Cilyn was getting ready in her car at the parking lot. She was wearing a blue sequined dress, with her hair curled and styled like Dolly Parton. She was there to represent the United Court of the Lone Star Empire, a charitable organisation that serves the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, a protester yelled into his megaphone from the edge of the parking lot. “Has anyone checked the weather today? Cause it might rain fire and brimstone on this church and burn every homo inside!”

Columnist Karen Attiah thinks “places of worship are important centres of resistance. They are political, legal and spiritual testing grounds where people can and likely will confront one another over the spiritual direction of this country. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.