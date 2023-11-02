Ethiopia swept by a wave of hate against LGBTQ+ people

Videos showing men dancing together triggers a surge of hatred, reflecting Ethiopian society’s rejection of LGBTQ+ people.

Faced with this hostility, the LGBTQ+ community organises to support and defend itself.

“These people are corrupting our children… I would prefer my brother be killed than to dance with men.”

Like the young woman making these comments, many Ethiopians have expressed outrage at videos showing men dancing together, some of them dressed in what could be considered feminine clothing.

Captured at a party and posted on the social media platform TikTok in August, these images have sparked a wave of hatred against the LGBTQ+ community in Ethiopia.

