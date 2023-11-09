Pope Francis opens two new laundromats for the homeless

Pope Francis opened two new laundromats for the homeless in the northern Italian city of Turin on Thursday, Nov 2.

The new facilities are part of an initiative launched in collaboration with the international consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble and the consumer electronics company Haier Europe, with the assistance of the Community of Sant’Egidio and Apostolic Almsgiving, the papal office of charitable activity.

“With the two new laundries inaugurated in Turin, we hope to be able to help many people in difficulty to improve their living conditions, starting from the possibility of taking care of their personal hygiene and that of their clothing,” said Riccardo Calvi, communications director for Procter & Gamble Italia.

