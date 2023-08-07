Hastings homeless hub nationally recognised as a model of collaboration

Collaborative work between Hastings District Council and Hastings Church’s Connect Community Trust wins the SuperCollab award and the Supreme Award for the Kuhu Mai initiative at the Local Government New Zealand annual conference in Christchurch.

Respect, trust and care for some of Hastings’ most vulnerable adults is the kaupapa behind the award-winning Kuhu Mai – a strong partnership providing support and services to Hastings’ homeless (whaiora).

The collaboration between the council, Hastings Church and Anglican Care Waiapu was recognised by the judges as a “shining example of the localism approach”. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.