Israel-Hamas war: Aotea Square protesters rally for New Zealand

Hundreds of people have gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square this afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Today’s rally comes after close to 300 protesters gathered yesterday at the Museum Reserve in Dunedin before marching on the Octagon, chanting and wielding placards and Palestinian and Tino Rangatiratanga flags.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) spokesperson Rinad Tamimi, who spent her childhood in Gaza, said yesterday she had seen the numbers attending the Dunedin rallies double each week. Read more

