Brisbane Catholic Women’s League scammed out of $29,000

Moira Gardener had recently come out of hospital, was settling in to eat her dinner and had flicked on the television when she received a notification on her mobile phone that would haunt her.
It was a message asking if Mrs Gardener, a Redcliffe-based Catholic, wanted to approve a payment of $349 to a business she did not recognise.
If she did not want the payment to go through, she had to call a number provided in the message to speak with a representative from her bank.
She called the number and was put in a queue, which seemed typical, and she spoke to a “very kind man”.
He spoke with an Australian accent and reassured Mrs Gardener that she had “done the right thing” to notify them about the suspicious activity.
