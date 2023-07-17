Scammer convinces woman to deposit in the Bank of Heaven

In 2013 an elderly woman received a phone call from God instructing her to deposit her money into a “checking account of God at the Bank of Heaven with the promise of better interest rates and the possibility of building a house in Heaven.

She never once suspected that she was being scammed, as she believed she was a “chosen of the Virgin” long before the call from God.

Between 2013 and 2019, the woman deposited her entire savings in a small drawer at a local convenience store operated by a man who is now accused of scamming her. After she depleted her savings, she took out two bank loans to appease God. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.