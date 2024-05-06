Chapel dedicated to Olympic athletes opens in Lyon

In Lyon, the Notre-Dame de Fourvière Basilica is embracing the spirit of the 2024 Paris Olympics by inaugurating a temporary chapel dedicated to athletes.

According to the Fourvière Foundation, which owns the city’s iconic basilica, the chapel was opened to the public on May 2, two days ahead of schedule.

The Notre-Dame des Sportifs (Our Lady of Athletes) chapel will be open to all athletes until September 22, two weeks after the end of the Paralympic Games this summer.

Notre-Dame des Sportifs incorporated decorative elements from various sports. In an image published by the foundation, the sacred edifice was adorned with various markings on the floor resembling a red athletics track or the central circle of a soccer field.

