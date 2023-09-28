Maybe the All Blacks should visit this chapel

In France, there is a stained-glass window in a medieval chapel that depicts Mary holding baby Jesus, who in turn is holding a rugby ball. The chapel is called Notre Dame du Rugby Chapel – Our Lady of Rugby, and it can be found in the rural town of Larrivière-Saint-Savin.

In 1956, the local parish priest Fr. Michel Devert discovered an abandoned medieval structure. Three years later, he restored it with a rugby theme in memory of three young rugby players from the area who lost their lives in a car accident. Read more

