Bishops approve Mass of the Land of the Holy Spirit

Australia’s Catholic bishops have approved a liturgy which incorporates elements of Aboriginal language and culture.

A motion was passed at the plenary meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference in Sydney on Tuesday approving the Mass of the Land of the Holy Spirit (Missa Terra Spiritus Sancti) for use in the Diocese of Broome in Western Australia.

The Mass will now be submitted to the Dicastery for Divine Worship for what is known as “recognitio”, or official recognition by the Vatican.

“We have to walk with Aboriginal people. I am so pleased that after such a long period of use the Missa Terra Spiritus Sancti has been given official recognition by the bishops of Australia,” Bishop Administrator of Broome, Michael Morrissey, said.

News category: News Shorts, World.